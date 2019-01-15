Staff at Germany’s major airports begin strikes

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Airport staffs are staging strikes in various German cities.

ADV, the German Airport Association, warned the strike could paralyze the country’s flight network all day on Tuesday, Deutsche Welle reports. The operator of Frankfurt Airport, Fraport, cancelled half of its 1200 flights.

The strike by the DBB and Verdi trade unions is in support of a pay claim seeking to increase the hourly rate of employees.

Because employers have shown no willingness to make a better offer, the extension of warning strikes has become necessary," Verdi board member Ute Kittel was quoted as saying by Deutsche Welle.

Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Hannover, Bremen, Hamburg, Dresden, Leipzig, Erfurt and Dortmund airports are also impacted by the labor action.

An estimated 220,000 passengers are affected.

Talks between unions and employers are due to start again on January 23.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan