Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Donald Trump

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump, the Armenian Embassy said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“Welcoming President Trump on behalf of Armenia’s President, Prime Minister and people, the Ambassador sated that it’s a great honor and responsibility for him to represent Armenia in the US in this important period.

During the meeting President Trump and Ambassador Nersesyan attached importance to the actions aimed at expanding the bilateral relations in different areas. They highlighted the role of the American-Armenian community in developing the friendship between the two countries”, the Embassy said in a statement.

