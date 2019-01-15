Every citizen must participate in economic changes, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says positive results in Armenia’s economy will be visible when the key importance of the changes that took place in the political arena will be recorded and applied within the economy.

Speaking through a live Facebook broadcast, Pashinyan also attached importance to the participation of citizens in the process of economic changes.

“There cannot be a situation when a person lying on his sofa will wait when life will change. In these conditions this person’s life will not change, it will change when the government will do what it has to do and when the citizen lying on the sofa will do what’s must be done. We stood up from Gyumri and walked to Yerevan. When people decided that they are making their step, change took place. Now, we are heading for a new economic system from the old one. If citizens will walk with us, that’s when the result will be visible,” Pashinyan said.

