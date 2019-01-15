Ruling faction weighs in on possible reason of MP’s resignation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. My Step faction MP Vahagn Grigoryan has resigned because he prefers his older job, ruling faction MP Alen Simonyan told ARMENPRESS.

Simonyan is also the ruling My Step faction’s candidate for Deputy Speaker of Parliament. The confirmation vote is underway.

Asked to give details why Grigoryan has resigned as lawmaker, Simonyan said: “There is nothing strange or extreme. Perhaps his previous job is simply more interesting for him, that’s why he tendered his resignation,” Simonyan said.

Today, the confirmation hearings of the three Deputy Speakers will take place, as well as committee chairs.

The ruling My Step Alliance has nominated MP Alen Simonyan and MP Lena Nazaryan to be the two Deputy Speakers. By law, one of the three seats of Deputy Speaker must go to the opposition, and Prosperous Armenia and Luminous Armenia parties have nominated their MPs Vahe Enfiajyan and Mane Tandilyan for the position.

During the January 14 inaugural sitting, lawmakers installed Ararat Mirzoyan as Speaker.

My Step Alliance’s Member of Parliament Vahagn Grigoryan has resigned, Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said earlier during the ongoing session of parliament.

“Vahagn Grigoryan filed a request on refusing from his parliamentary mandate on January 15,” Mirzoyan said, adding that the lawmaker is entitled to retract his resignation within a week. If not, the resignation will be accepted.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan