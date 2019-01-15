White House: Ivanka Trump not under consideration for World Bank chief

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, is overseeing the internal search for a nominee to lead the World Bank — but is not herself a candidate for the position, White House Deputy Director of Communications Jessica Ditto told Politico.

The White House made the comment in response to media rumors that Ivanka Trump is under consideration to be a candidate as the incumbent chief of the World Bank is expected to step down.

The World Bank's current president, Jim Yong Kim, announced last week that he will step down next month.

Earlier, The Financial Times reported that Ivanka Trump's name was "floating around Washington" as one possibility.

"Reports that she is under consideration are false,” Ditto said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan