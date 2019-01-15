Voting on electing Vice Speakers of Parliament kicks off

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Voting on electing Vice Speakers of the Parliament of Armenia has kicked off, reports Armenpress.

The voting began at 11:00 and will end at 12:00.

My Step faction has nominated MPs Alen Simonyan’s and Lena Nazaryan’s candidacies for Vice Speaker of Parliament. The third Vice Speaker must be a representative from one of the opposition factions. Prosperous Armenia opposition party nominated Vahe Enfiajyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker, whereas the Bright Armenia nominated Mane Tandilyan’s candidacy for the position.

My Step announced that it will support the Prosperous Armenia’s candidate because the party is the second force in the Parliament.

