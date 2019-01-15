MP Gagik Tsarukyan calls on choosing Deputy Speaker based on presented proposals

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia party recommends choosing the opposition’s Deputy Speaker based on who from the two candidates will make better proposals, party leader Gagik Tsarukyan said today at the parliament session.

“We are not enemies here,” he said. “It is necessary to present the issue, the problem, to understand whose proposals would be more useful for the state, no one will be against. Our candidate is Vahe Enfiajyan, if better proposals will happen we are ready to hear and discuss”.

Tsarukyan also addressed the priority issues of their party in his remarks, namely strengthening the state, increasing investments, improvement of relations with several countries and the peaceful solution of the NK conflict through negotiations.

The second sitting of the new parliament has kicked off.

Today, the confirmation hearings of the three Deputy Speakers will take place, as well as committee chairs.

The ruling My Step Alliance has nominated MP Alen Simonyan and MP Lena Nazaryan to be the two Deputy Speakers. By law, one of the three seats of Deputy Speaker must go to the opposition, and Prosperous Armenia and Luminous Armenia parties have nominated their MPs Vahe Enfiajyan and Mane Tandilyan for the position.

During the January 14 inaugural sitting, lawmakers installed Ararat Mirzoyan as Speaker.

