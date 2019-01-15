Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Ruling bloc lawmaker resigns


YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. My Step Alliance’s Member of Parliament Vahagn Grigoryan has resigned, Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said during the ongoing session of parliament.

“Vahagn Grigoryan filed a request on refusing from his parliamentary mandate on January 15,” Mirzoyan said, adding that the lawmaker is entitled to retract his resignation within a week. If not, the resignation will be accepted.

The reason of the resignation wasn't immediately clear. 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




