30,000 American teachers go on strike in Los Angeles

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. More than 30,000 American teachers of 900 schools in Los Angeles, California have begun a strike from January 14th.

According to New York Times this is the first similar protest in the last three decades.

The teachers are demanding higher wages and to hire additional teachers and librarians.

In 2017-2018, the salary of a California school teacher stood at an annual of 75,000 dollars, while the average wage across the country is 59,000 dollars.

More than 500,000 students are affected by the strike, but schools continue activities since city authorities have hired additional staff. However, the majority of parents decided not to take their children to school.

