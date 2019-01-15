Confirmation hearing for Deputy Speakers expected at parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The second sitting of the new parliament has kicked off.

Today, the confirmation hearings of the three Deputy Speakers will take place, as well as committee chairs.

The ruling My Step Alliance has nominated MP Alen Simonyan and MP Lena Nazaryan to be the two Deputy Speakers. By law, one of the three seats of Deputy Speaker must go to the opposition, and Prosperous Armenia and Luminous Armenia parties have nominated their MPs Vahe Enfiajyan and Mane Tandilyan for the position.

During the January 14 inaugural sitting, lawmakers installed Ararat Mirzoyan as Speaker.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan