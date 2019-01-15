LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-01-19

LONDON, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.89% to $1840.50, copper price up by 0.30% to $5950.00, lead price up by 0.05% to $1974.00, nickel price up by 1.28% to $11435.00, tin price up by 0.79% to $20360.00, zinc price up by 0.49% to $2466.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 4.76% to $40000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





