LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-01-19
LONDON, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 January:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.89% to $1840.50, copper price up by 0.30% to $5950.00, lead price up by 0.05% to $1974.00, nickel price up by 1.28% to $11435.00, tin price up by 0.79% to $20360.00, zinc price up by 0.49% to $2466.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 4.76% to $40000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:45 Roads and weather update
- 09:09 European Stocks - 14-01-19
- 09:08 US stocks down - 14-01-19
- 09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-01-19
- 09:06 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-01-19
- 09:05 Oil Prices Down - 14-01-19
- 01.14-23:02 Georgian PM congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment
- 01.14-22:23 President Sarkissian meets with UAE Minister of State in Abu Dhabi
- 01.14-22:00 Armenian President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
- 01.14-21:44 Russian Premier Medvedev congratulates Nikol Pashinyan
- 01.14-20:50 Charles Aznavour’s car to be auctioned in France
- 01.14-20:43 Armenian President extends condolences to President of Iran
- 01.14-20:36 Artsakh’s President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan
- 01.14-20:32 Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Nikol Pashinyan
- 01.14-19:02 Artsakh’s FM highlights full participation of Stepanakert in NK conflict settlement negotiations
- 01.14-18:10 Charges pressed against former Defense Minister over March 1 case
- 01.14-17:59 Catholicos of All Armenians congratulates Nikol Pashinyan
- 01.14-17:43 Swedish Prime Minister congratulates Nikol Pashinyan
- 01.14-17:16 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-01-19
- 01.14-17:14 Asian Stocks - 14-01-19
- 01.14-16:36 Sahak Sargsyan appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to BSEC
- 01.14-16:24 First ever Turkish-language travel guide for Armenia published in Turkey
- 01.14-16:21 Lusavor Hayastan opposition party nominates ex-minister Mane Tandilyan for Deputy Speaker of Parliament
- 01.14-16:18 Armen Papikyan appointed Head of Armenia’s Mission to OSCE
- 01.14-16:13 Candidate for Vice Speaker vows to be “people’s voice” in Parliament if elected
- 01.14-16:10 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 01.14-16:08 Armenian Ambassador to Spain relieved from position
- 01.14-16:04 Demonstrators protest against possible pardon of convicted murderer outside government headquarters
- 01.14-16:00 Prosperous Armenia opposition party nominates MP Vahe Enfiajyan for Deputy Speaker
- 01.14-15:57 Putin congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment
- 01.14-15:44 Candidate for Vice Speaker says will strengthen public-Parliament ties if elected
- 01.14-15:42 Yerevan to host V Armenian International Medical Congress
- 01.14-15:30 Kocharyan to file peremptory challenge of judge in bail hearing
- 01.14-15:29 My Step nominates Lena Nazaryan for Vice Speaker of Parliament
- 01.14-15:10 My Step nominates Alen Simonyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker of Parliament
10:09, 01.10.2019
Viewed 5074 times Five British soldiers killed in Syria – report
09:06, 01.10.2019
Viewed 3317 times Syria’s Assad vows to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez-Zor
15:32, 01.10.2019
Viewed 1669 times Importers abused individual luggage weight limit to smuggle vast amount of tomatoes from Turkey for commercial reasons, tax authorities warn of harsh measures
15:10, 01.08.2019
Viewed 1654 times Number of female lawmakers in Armenia’s new Parliament increases by 14
14:26, 01.09.2019
Viewed 1562 times AC Milan eye Mkhitaryan