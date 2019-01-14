Georgian PM congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze sent a congratulatory to Nikol Pashinyan on being re-appointed Prime Minister of Armenia, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Georgian government and personally myself let me sincerely congratulate you on your appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia.

I am confident that under your leadership Armenia can successfully carry out progressive reforms which will contribute to further development and stability in our region. On behalf of the Georgian government I want to once again reaffirm our support in this important process.

I hope the ties between our countries, which are based on traditional friendly relations, will further deepen and strengthen in the future.

Once again accept my sincere congratulations and deep respect to you”, reads the congratulatory letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan