Armenian President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on January 14 arrived in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit, his Office told Armenpress.

The visit launched with a meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During the meeting the Armenian President thanked for the warm reception and stated: “The relations between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates began under the leadership of your father, late UAE President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We highly value the warm relations between our countries and peoples and are ready to further deepen and expand them”.

The two officials also discussed the whole spectrum of the Armenian-UAE relations, as well as attached importance to the activities of the inter-governmental commission aimed at boosting the current rates of trade-economic cooperation, which, according to them, is a favorable platform to observe the two markets, make investments in different spheres and also follow the process of reforms and innovations taking place in the economies of the two states.

Highlighting the great potential in the commercial sector, the Armenian President considered prospective the cooperation opportunities in the fields of agriculture, renewable energy, chemical industry, information and communication technologies.

Armen Sarkissian said Armenia views the UAE as an important bridge to the Gulf region and other countries, adding that in its turn Armenia can also act as a bridge for the UAE to the countries and markets of the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The two officials also talked about the great cooperation potential in culture, science, education and tourism sectors during the meeting.



Photo by wam.ae

