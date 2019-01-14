Russian Premier Medvedev congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports TASS informs, citing the press service of the PM.

“I hope that with joint efforts we will be able to fully discover the integration potential of the Eurasian Economic Union”, reads the congratulatory message.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan