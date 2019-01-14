Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Charles Aznavour’s car to be auctioned in France


YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. World famous late French-Armenian chansonnier Charles Aznavour’s car (La Vanden Plas Princess) will be auctioned in France, ARMENPRESS reports French Le Figaro informs.

The auction will take place on February 7. Aznavour exploited the car produced in 1996 very little.

Aznavour passed away on October 1, 2018.

