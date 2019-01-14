Armenian President extends condolences to President of Iran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani on January 14 on the occasion of the crash of “Boeing 707” near Karaj city, which claimed numerous human lives.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Armen Sarkissian extended condolences and solidarity to President Rouhani, families and relatives of the victims, wishing them spiritual strength and patience for overcoming the grief.

