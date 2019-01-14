Armenian President extends condolences to President of Iran
20:43, 14 January, 2019
YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani on January 14 on the occasion of the crash of “Boeing 707” near Karaj city, which claimed numerous human lives.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Armen Sarkissian extended condolences and solidarity to President Rouhani, families and relatives of the victims, wishing them spiritual strength and patience for overcoming the grief.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
President Serzh Sargsyan took part today in the solemn opening ceremony of the 6th Pan- Armenian Summer Games at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.