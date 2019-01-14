Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message particularly runs as follows,

“Honorable Nikol Vovayevich,

I heartily congratulate you on the successful termination of the important political campaign of electing new parliament and your appointment to the post of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

I am confident the cooperation between Belarus and Armenia will develop in various spheres and will foster the friendship between our peoples.

Honorable Nikol Vovayevich, I wish you good health, happiness and success in the state post”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan