Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-01-19

YEREVAN, 14 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.43 drams to 486.41 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.23 drams to 557.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.23 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.49 drams to 624.21 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 28.27 drams to 20157.17 drams. Silver price down by 0.17 drams to 245.21 drams. Platinum price вup by 26.99 drams to 12854.8 drams.