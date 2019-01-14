Sahak Sargsyan appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to BSEC

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree according to which Sahak Sargsyan has been appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal, Sarkissian’s Office told Armenpress.

