Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Sahak Sargsyan appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to BSEC


YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree according to which Sahak Sargsyan has been appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal, Sarkissian’s Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration