Candidate for Vice Speaker vows to be “people’s voice” in Parliament if elected

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. MP Vahe Enfiajyan, opposition Prosperous Armenia party’s candidate for Vice Speaker of Parliament, vows to raise people’s concerns and proposals in the Parliament if elected, reports Armenpress.

“It’s a great honor for me to be a candidate for Vice Speaker of the new Parliament, but more responsible as a candidate of the opposition faction. Our Parliament must become a platform for effective dialogues, healthy debates where the final solution of issues voiced should derive from the interests of the people and state. I, as a candidate for Vice Speaker representing the opposition, will be “the people’s voice” in the Parliament if elected. I will bring the people’s concerns and proposals to the Parliament and will do the utmost to make them heard and be solved”, he said during the first session of the 7th convocation Parliament today.

He noted that it’s very important for an MP to feel and touch the public’s signals and moods and report it to the Parliament. Enfiajyan promised to act with that principle.

Three political forces – My Step alliance, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties, have been elected to the Parliament based on the results of the recent snap elections.

Ararat Mirzoyan has been elected Speaker of Parliament.

My Step alliance has already nominated Alen Simonyan’s and Lena Nazaryan’s candidacies for Vice Speaker of Parliament.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan