Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian authorities inform that today, as of 15:30, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, Armenian ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
