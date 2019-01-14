Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Armenian Ambassador to Spain relieved from position


YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on relieving Avet Adonts from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Spain, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective degree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

