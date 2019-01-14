Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Yerevan to host V Armenian International Medical Congress


YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan will host the V Armenian International Medical Congress July 4-6.

The congress will bring together Armenian doctors from all over the Diaspora, as well as internationally renowned experts and healthcare specialists.

The event will focus on issues and developments in public health, general medicine, dentistry, pharmaceuticals, nursery, healthcare education and other medical sectors.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




