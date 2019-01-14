Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

My Step nominates Alen Simonyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker of Parliament


YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Mt Step faction nominated Alen Simonyan’s candidacy for the position of Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia, faction head Lilit Makunts announced during the first session of the 7th convocation Parliament today, reports Armenpress.

“Alen Simonyan has carried out quite broad public and political activity, has never avoided publicly expressing his opinion, always acted from principled positions and fought for justice”, Lilit Makunts said.

