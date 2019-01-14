Egg beats Kylie Jenner to become Instagram’s most-liked photo ever

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. In a bizarre case of online trolling, a picture of an egg has become the most-liked Instagram post in history. Yes, that’s right, a simple egg.

The account behind the post is reportedly run by a chicken named Henrietta.

The account holder allegedly hatched the plan to crack the record through sheer boredom while reading "an article regarding the top 20 posts on insta," having committed to ‘Dry January,’ in which participants abstain from alcohol after the holiday season.

The previous record-holder of most likes on Instagram is Kylie Jenner. He announcement of her first child’s birth, posted on February 7, 2018, accrued over 18 million likes in total. But that was no match for Eugene.

The egg has more than 25 million likes now.

The identity of who exactly posted the picture of the egg on January 4th remains unknown

“Take that little egg,” Jenner wrote in response to the viral campaign.

