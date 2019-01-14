Opposition approves Ararat Mirzoyan’s candidacy for Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) faction of parliament says it unanimously approves the candidacy of Ararat Mirzoyan for Speaker of Parliament.

“We have discussed this issue at the faction’s sitting,” Lusavor Hayastan MP Anna Kostanyan told ARMENPRESS. “We are all unanimously in favor of this decision,” Kostanyan said.

Mirzoyan is the only candidate for Speaker. He has been nominated by the ruling My Step Alliance.

The confirmation hearing, a closed format vote, has ended in parliament and results are expected shortly.

Earlier the Prosperous Armenia faction, the other opposition party, also said it will vote in favor of Mirzoyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan