Prosperous Armenia expected to vote for ruling bloc’s candidate in confirmation hearing as Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) faction of parliament will unanimously vote in favor of Ararat Mirzoyan in the confirmation hearing as Speaker of Parliament.

Mirzoyan is nominated by the ruling My Step Alliance.

“All of us will unanimously vote in favor of Mirzoyan’s candidacy,” Properous Armenia MP Gevorg Petrosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The faction, led by Gagik Tsarukyan, decided that we must vote in favor,” Petrosyan said.

