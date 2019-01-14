My Step faction to support Prosperous Armenia party’s candidate for Vice Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. My Step faction has a political decision to support Prosperous Armenia party’s candidate for the position of Vice Speaker of Parliament, faction head Lilit Makunts told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“Based on the discussions our faction made a decision to support the candidate of a political force which received more votes during the elections. Of course, it would be better if the opposition came up with a single candidate in order to avoid such disagreements”, she said.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9, 2018. Based on the elections results, three political forces – My Step alliance, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties, have been elected to the Parliament.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan