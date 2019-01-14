Meeting of Armen Sarkissian and Nikol Pashinyan held in Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today signed a decree on appointing Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting of the President and the Prime Minister was held in the Presidential Palace.

“Mr. Prime Minister, I once again have an occasion to congratulate you, as the leader of a movement and a party, on the victory in the parliamentary elections. I also want to congratulate on the first session of the Parliament of 7th convocation.

Our Parliament has a lot of works to do, and at this stage these works are very clear. The Parliament must do everything to turn the ideas, hopes and expectations of the velvet revolution into a reality today, tomorrow and the next day.

I have received the proposal by the Parliament and based on that I will sign the decree on appointing you Prime Minister with a pleasure.

Congratulations. Best wishes and good luck for the glory of our Fatherland and the whole Armenian people”, President Armen Sarkissian said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan