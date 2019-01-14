Voting on electing Speaker of Parliament kicks off

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The voting on electing Speaker of the 7th convocation Parliament of Armenia has kicked off, reports Armenpress.

Parliamentary majority My Step faction has nominated Ararat Mirzoyan’s candidacy for the position of Speaker of Parliament: he is the only candidate for the current post.

The voting began at 13:30 and will end at 14:30.

Ararat Mirzoyan has served as first deputy prime minister since May 2018.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan