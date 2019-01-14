Candidate for Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan says is going to make Parliament more initiating

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of 7th convocation is going to refuse from its role of reacting formed during these years, Ararat Mirzoyan – candidate for the Speaker of Parliament nominated by My Step faction, said in his remarks during the 1st session of the new Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“Having the trust vote of more than 70% voters in my staff, the new government’s program will have a special place in the parliamentary agenda. Firstly, the Parliament must become more initiating, by refusing from its role of reacting for many years. I will invest my energy on forming a united parliamentary agenda”, he said.

The former first deputy PM stated that he has completed his mission in the government and is ready to assume the position of the Speaker of Parliament.

“For the sake of our statehood, strength of Armenia and Artsakh, welfare of our people, dignity, freedom and rights of citizens: the recent democratic revolution and the dedication and fight of hundreds of thousands of citizens were based on these ideas”, he said.

Ararat Mirzoyan said his candidacy to this position becomes in particular responsible and obliging with the consciousness that the new Parliament has been formed as a result of fair, free and transparent elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan