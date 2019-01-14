Armenia’s Aronian to participate in upcoming Gibraltar International Chess Festival

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian will participate in the upcoming Gibraltar International Chess Festival.

Other participants include Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Wesley So, Hikaru Nakamura, Arkadij Naiditsch, Yangyi Yu, David Navara, Nikita Vitiugov and others.

Armenia’s Hrant Melkumyan, Elina Danielyan and Lilit Mkrtchyan are also participating in the tournament set for January 21 to January 31.

