MP Lilit Makunts says new Parliament will differ from previous ones with its constructive discussions

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of 7th convocation will be different from the previous ones with its constructive policy, approaches and discussions, Lilit Makunts – MP from the My Step faction, said before the launch of the first session of the new Parliament on January 14, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the fact that the My Step faction has absolute majority and major quantitative difference against the remaining factions in the Parliament, the lawmaker said leadership forms majority in any parliamentary country. “We were fighting against such quantitative difference before the parliamentary elections by trying to change the previously adopted law. But at the moment we have what we have. And the fact that we have much more MPs compared to the previous Parliament, is linked only with that law. But the opposition plays a very important role in the Parliament. And I think and hope that this Parliament will differ from the previous ones with its constructive policy, approaches and discourse”, she said, adding that she will make all efforts for this purpose as a lawmaker.

She also noted that obstacles are also possible in the future. “There will be different obstacles. But we have enough political will to overcome them. The difference between this and previous parliaments has already been enshrined by free, transparent and democratic elections, also by the fact that we have state thinking and political will to make decisions”, the MP said.

Commenting on views that there is no real opposition in this Parliament, Makunts said she cannot share this view.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9, 2018. Based on the elections results, three political forces – My Step alliance, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties, have been elected to the Parliament.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan