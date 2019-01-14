Kocharyan’s bail hearing expected today

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Former President Robert Kocharyan’s court hearing over his bail request is expected today at 15:00, his attorneys said in a statement.

The court will simultaneously hold a hearing of the prosecution’s motion requesting to extend the pre-trial arrest for another two months.

Kocharyan has filed a motion to court on 2018 December 26 requesting to be released on bail.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer of 2018, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities.

Kocharyan is charged for ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead, including two police officers, during his final days as president.

He vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan