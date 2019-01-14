Gas blast rocks residential building in Russia’s Rostov Region

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. A gas explosion occurred in a residential building in the city of Shakhty in Russia’s Rostov Region, the Russian emergency situations ministry told TASS.

A woman has been killed, seven people have been rescued, while another four are still unaccounted for.

“A total of 12 people lived in the destroyed apartments. One of them was killed, seven were rescued, the search for another four continues”, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

According to the press service, there were three people in apartment number 71: a woman was killed, while a man and a child were rescued alive. A woman who lived in apartment number 72 is missing.

"Three people lived in apartment number 68, they are being searched for. Five people were rescued from apartment number 68 on the eighth floor”, the ministry said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan