Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Paris
YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet with foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov in Paris on January 16 by the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.
