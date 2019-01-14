Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Paris


YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet with foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov in Paris on January 16 by the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration