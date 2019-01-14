Multiple staffing changes at Pashinyan’s office as officials-turned-lawmakers take new office

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed decrees on relieving from duties his adviser Varazdat Karapetyan and aides Aren Mkrtchyan and Arpine Davoyan.

His two other advisors, Artak Manukyan and Nikolay Baghdasaryan, as well as Pashinyan’s Chief of Staff Sargis Khandanyan, have also been dismissed.

All the abovementioned officials successfully ran for parliament and are required to vacate their position to take office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan