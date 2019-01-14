Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Tourism Committee chair vacates position to assume parliamentary mandate


YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has dismissed Tourism Committee chair Hripsime Grigoryan from office.

Grigoryan had to vacate her position as she has been elected Member of Parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




