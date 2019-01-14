Armenian Church Catholicos delivers blessing to new parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Garegin II was in attendance today at the inaugural sitting of the 7th National Assembly of Armenia to deliver a blessing and address the new lawmakers.

The Catholicos said that Members of Parliament of the 7th convocation must develop the required opportunities for the continuous development of Armenia’s economic, progress of science and culture and safeguarding of the security and peace of the people.

He congratulated and blessed the new Members of Parliament.

“Today, you, as trusted representatives of the people, are assuming your duties,” the Catholicos told the 132 MPs.

He said that along with diverse opinions and political views, the lawmakers are united by the vision of a bright future for the people.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan