President Sarkissian outlines priority issues facing new Parliament and state bodies

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The success of MPs of the 7th convocation Parliament is greatly linked with the support of each citizen of Armenia, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in his remarks during the first session of the new Parliament on January 14, reports Armenpress.

“The historic 2018 was a year of major changes, experiments, expectations and hopes. It was a year of numerous displays of the best characteristics of our people, such as unity, high moral and political spirit. The results of the December 9 parliamentary elections, which have been acknowledged by all political forces and international observers, have given high legitimacy to the current National Assembly. By the formation of the new National Assembly and new government the first stage of political changes ends. The next stage, the stage of justification of hopes and promises, consistent and daily work, begins. You have received broad opportunities to implement the ideas of the velvet revolution and justify the expectations of the people to create new Armenia. The success of your activities greatly will depend on the support of the citizen of Armenia and his/her participation in public, political, economic, educational and cultural life”, the President said.

In his speech Armen Sarkissian outlined the main issues facing the National Assembly and the state bodies.

“The first Article of the Constitution declares the Republic of Armenia as a sovereign, democratic, social state governed by the rule of law. This provision is not a recording of fact, but a key principle, goal for a state. A goal which can never be considered as completely implemented. A goal which must be achieved by constant improvement and passing through a long path. Therefore, numerous and major reforms still need to be done in all spheres for creating new Armenia. Guaranteeing prosperous and dignified life for all people living in Armenia remains a priority task. Currently, not enough importance to these rights is given both at the legal and practical platform. In new Armenia the person’s economic, social, cultural, educational rights and freedoms must be a key part of the human dignity. The legal acts and actions of public bodies must be based on this perception”, President Sarkissian said.

Summing up his speech Armen Sarkissian wished productive work to the new Parliament.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan