New judge named for Kocharyan arrest case following two judicial disqualifications

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Judge David Grigoryan has recused himself from presiding over the hearing of ex-President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s arrest case, the former president’s attorney Hayk Alumyan told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier another judge had also recused following a peremptory challenge from the prosecution.

Now, the hearing will be presided over by judge Arthur Mkhrtchyan, Alumyan said.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer of 2018, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities.

Kocharyan is charged for ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead, including two police officers, during his final days as president.

He vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

