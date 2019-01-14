Pashinyan dismisses spokesperson
YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has dismissed his spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan from office, Pashinyan’s office said.
Yeghoyan has been formally relieved from duties since he was elected Member of Parliament and the new National Assembly has commenced activities today.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
