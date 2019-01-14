‘Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds’ - Trump

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump threatened Turkey with economic measures if it attacks Kurds in Syria, reports Armenpress.

“Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions. Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds. Create 20 mile safe zone....”, Trump said on Twitter.

He stated that the US does not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey. “Russia, Iran and Syria have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term U.S. policy of destroying ISIS in Syria. We also benefit but it is now time to bring our troops back home. Stop the ENDLESS WARS!”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan