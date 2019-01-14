Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Ex-ambassador appointed Chief of Staff of Constitutional Court


YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Former Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan has been appointed to serve as Chief of Staff of the Constitutional; Court of Armenia.

Armenia had appointed Ghazaryan Ambassador to Poland in 2014. Earlier he served as Governor of Vayots Dzor.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




