Inaugural session of VII Parliament of Armenia kicks off

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The 7th National Assembly of Armenia has commenced activities. The first session is chaired by MP Knyaz Hasanov, the most senior lawmaker among the 132 Members of Parliament.

MPs are expected to confirm a Speaker and three Deputy Speakers.

The election of Chairs of parliamentary committees will also be debated.

Earlier MP Alen Simonyan from the My Step Alliance said that during the inaugural session they will nominate incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy to the President of Armenia for re-appointment.

My Step Alliance said earlier it will nominate First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan as Speaker, and MP Alen Simonyan and MP Lena Nazaryan as Deputy Speakers.

From the opposition, Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) Party will nominate MP Vahe Enfiajyan as Deputy Speaker, and Lusavor Hayastan’s (Luminous Armenia) candidate is Mane Tandilyan, a former minister. The law requires the opposition to have one of the three seats of Deputy Speaker.

