Roads and weather update

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Snow conditions across Armenia are causing trouble for drivers in certain roads.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported at 08:30 that the Vardenyats Pass is closed for traffic and the Sotk-Karvajar road is difficult to pass.

Authorities cautioned drivers of clear ice. Snow is falling in the towns of Talin and Ashtarak of Aragatsotn province.

According to Georgian transportation authorities the Stepantsminda-Lars road is closed for cargo trucks.

Construction works are being carried out from the 39th km of the Vanadzor-Alaverdi road until Bagratashen, and drivers are urged to travel through an alternative route.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia. Temporary brief shutdowns are usual during winter seasons because of weather conditions.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan