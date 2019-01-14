K9s give all-clear in multiple addresses following bomb threat
09:43, 14 January, 2019
YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. A wave of false bomb threats were made Sunday evening by an unidentified called, authorities reported.
As reported earlier, the threats targeted three addresses in Yerevan: two bookmaking offices and one crediting organization.
Shortly afterwards another bomb threat was made targeting a restaurant complex outside Yerevan.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations said K9 units and bomb squads searched the areas and gave an all-clear as no explosives were discovered.
Authorities did not report other details.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
