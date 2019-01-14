MP Alen Simonyan plans to submit bill on electricity tariff to new Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Alen Simonyan, MP of the My Step faction, is going to submit a legislative initiative in the upcoming sessions of the new Parliament, the adoption of which will enable the consumer to pay less for the electricity.

The lawmaker gave an interview to ARMENPRESS, talking about the expected legislative initiatives and the work with the MPs who have no experience in the Parliament.

-Mr. Simonyan, the Parliament of 7th convocation starts its activities. Which advice did you give to the new MPs, and how do you imagine the work with them?

-Frankly speaking, I didn’t give any advice to anyone yet, but I think that our colleagues will understand the situation quite quickly and will carry out their job with an honor. I am confident that the work with them will be easy, because in terms of principles almost everything is the same among us.

-There were rumors according to which seminars were being organized for the MPs of your faction.

-If we try to do so that people will learn more, work more, it can only be praised. But those people, who are trying to find something bad on this, they just do not know what is profession and what it means working. The lawmaker should learn, develop day by day and be more skillful in order to serve it for the people of Armenia. There is nothing shameful for me or Lena Nazaryan to tell how the Parliament’s agenda is formed. This can only be praised.

-Do you already have legislative initiatives you are going to present in the new Parliament?

-Yes, I have a legislative initiative relating to bookmaker offices. In the previous Parliament, given the fact that the Republican Party was making a saboteur in any possible way, I withdrew the bill in order to submit it to the agenda now. There is also a very interesting legislative initiative which will allow the Armenian consumer to pay less for the electricity and to save more. It seems a very small legislative change is going to take place, but it will bring major change to the family budget of our citizens. The bill is already ready, and I will present it in the upcoming sessions.

-Which party – Bright Armenia or Prosperous Armenia, do you consider a counterbalancing force for the My Step alliance?

-Both are opposition. But let both get that estimate with their work.

Interview by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



