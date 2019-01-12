Four killed in Paris blast

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Four people have been killed after a massive explosion occurred in the central district of French capital Paris, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said, RIA Novosti reported.

“Two firefighters and two civilians have been killed in the tragic blast. 10 people are in critical condition”, he said.

A total of 37 people have been injured.

A suspected gas leak is believed to have caused the blast, according to the Police.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan