Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass closed for trailer trucks

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. On January 12, as of 15:30, roads are mainly passable in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for passenger cars, and is closed for the remaining vehicles.

Some highways are partly covered with clear ice.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires while travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for light passenger vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan